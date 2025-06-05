Ukraine And Ghana Agreed To Develop Cooperation In Cybersecurity, Digitalization, And Information Technologies

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Anton Demokhin held an online meeting with the Minister for Communication, Information Technology, and Innovation of the Republic of Ghana, Samuel Nartey George.

During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding areas of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Ghana and outlined priority areas for collaboration in digitalization, digital transformation, innovation, cybersecurity, and combating cybercrime. The parties agreed to work in detail on relevant cooperation tracks between our countries, involving the respective government agencies.

"The growing dynamic of Ukrainian-Ghanaian dialogue at the highest political level, as well as between our foreign ministers, clearly demonstrates the mutual interest of Ukraine and Ghana in developing broad bilateral cooperation. We commend Ghana's Digital Agenda as a timely step towards the global digital economy and believe that Ukrainian experience would support the initiatives on agenda", - emphasized the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine.

Anton Demokhin informed the Minister for Communications, Information Technology, and Innovation of the Republic of Ghana about Ukraine's experience in digitalization and digital transformation, innovation development, and the strengthening of cyber capabilities.

Samuel Nartey George expressed Ghana's interest in learning from Ukraine's cybersecurity experience as well as in applying artificial intelligence technologies in public administration, establishing the institution of Chief Digital Transformation Officers (CDTOs), and improving digital literacy among the population.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also spoke about initiatives aimed at showcasing the potential of Ukraine's IT market and facilitating business connections with leading Ukrainian tech companies, including the Code-UA platform.

Anton Demokhin emphasized the strong interest of Ukrainian IT companies in developing mutually beneficial cooperation with both the private and public sectors in Ghana. In this context, both sides agreed on the advisability of organizing a joint Ukrainian-Ghanaian IT Forum.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine thanked his counterpart for Ghana's principled position and participation in international efforts aimed at achieving a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

The negotiations continued the bilateral dialogue initiated on the sidelines of the Second Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building, held on May 13–14 in Geneva. Representatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine also participated in the meeting.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.