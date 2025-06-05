Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
United States (U.S.) Embassy Monrovia Congratulates Liberia On Election To United Nations Security Council


2025-06-05 03:21:11
The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia extends heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of Liberia on their election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term.

This significant achievement reflects Liberia's enduring commitment to international peace and security, as well as its active participation in multilateral diplomacy. Liberia's election is a testament to its progress in democratic governance and its leadership role within the West African region.

The United States looks forward to collaborating closely with Liberia during its tenure on the Security Council. Together, we aim to address global challenges and promote a more peaceful and secure world.

