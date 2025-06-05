Duale Reaffirms Support For Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Warns Against Unregulated Health Courses

Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale has reaffirmed the Ministry of Health's full support for the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), while issuing a strong caution against the unchecked expansion of health-related courses across the country.

Speaking during the official opening of the 8th Biennial KMTC Scientific Conference at the institution's headquarters in Nairobi, Hon. Duale stressed that KMTC must remain a centre of excellence focused on producing competent, service-ready professionals.

“KMTC will not offer credentials without competence,” said the Cabinet Secretary.“We will not allow institutions to become part of the problem. All training programmes must be aligned to the evolving needs of public health in Kenya.”

The conference, themed“Advancing Equity in a Rapidly Changing Environment,” convened stakeholders from the health sector, academia, and research institutions to share innovations and strategies for improving health training and service delivery. The forum is a critical platform in Kenya's ongoing efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

This was Hon. Duale's inaugural visit to KMTC since assuming office as Health Cabinet Secretary. During a consultative meeting with the Board and senior management, he underscored the need for accountability, transparency, and integrity in the training of the country's health workforce. He urged KMTC leadership to continuously review and align course offerings to national health priorities.

As part of the visit, Hon. Duale flagged off five double cabin vehicles to be distributed across five KMTC campuses. The vehicles are expected to ease student access to clinical training sites, enhance supervision, and support community-based service delivery.

Hon. Duale was hosted by KMTC Board Chairperson Mr. Joseah Cheruiyot, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kelly Oluoch, and Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth.

