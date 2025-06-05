403
Ibovespa Slides As Technical Breakdown And Heavyweights Drive Losses
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ibovespa index closed June 4 at 137,001.58, down 0.40% for the day, according to official B3 data. The session marked the fifth decline in six trading days, erasing gains from earlier in the year and reflecting renewed caution among investors.
The drop followed a sharp selloff in Petrobras and Minerva shares, with Rede D'Or and JBS also among the largest losers. Magazine Luiza stood out as the top winner, benefiting from a positive price target revision and value rotation.
The attached chart confirms the technical weakness. The Ibovespa broke below its 50-day moving average, a level it had tested several times in recent weeks.
This breakdown coincided with the index entering the Ichimoku cloud, a classic sign of trend uncertainty and potential further downside. The 200-period moving average, now near 130,128, provided the next visible support.
Bollinger Bands narrowed, indicating reduced volatility but also a lack of clear directional conviction. The Relative Strength Index hovered near the midline, showing neither overbought nor oversold conditions.
MACD lines remained above zero but the histogram flattened, suggesting waning momentum. Volume remained robust, with over R$27.6 billion traded daily in April, reflecting high participation from both institutional and retail investors.
However, ETF flows showed a mixed picture. While the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF attracted $464 million in May, recent outflows and a weaker real signaled growing caution.
Global peers offered little support. Wall Street indices ended mixed, with the Dow Jones down 0.22%, S&P 500 flat, and Nasdaq up 0.31%. European markets posted modest gains, while Asian markets were mixed.
Commodities failed to lift sentiment, as oil prices fell and metals traded sideways. The real weakened to R$5.6455 per dollar, reflecting risk aversion and persistent fiscal uncertainty.
Petrobras shares dropped to their lowest since June 2023, pressured by government intervention in the oil sector and lower global oil prices. Minerva led the losses, while Rede D'Or and JBS also declined on sector-specific headwinds and profit-taking.
Magazine Luiza topped the winners, supported by positive brokerage commentary and bargain hunting. The Ibovespa's decline highlights a market at a technical and fundamental crossroads.
Breaking below the 50-day moving average and entering the Ichimoku cloud signals a loss of bullish momentum. The next sessions will test whether the 200-period moving average can hold as support.
Investors remain focused on fiscal policy, government intervention risks, and global macro signals for direction. The session's losers outnumbered winners, with heavyweights dragging the index lower and technical signals pointing to caution.
