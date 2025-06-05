403
Oil Markets Face Pressure As OPEC+ Output Hike And Technical Resistance Weigh On Prices
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices continued to struggle over the last 24 hours as traders digested fresh signals from OPEC+ and monitored persistent technical resistance.
Brent crude hovered near $63.70 per barrel, while WTI traded just above $61, with both benchmarks posting modest declines after a brief midweek rebound.
Official data and trading charts confirm that market sentiment remains cautious as the sector grapples with rising supply and mixed demand signals. The latest OPEC announcement drives much of the current narrative.
Eight member countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, confirmed a production hike of 411,000 barrels per day for July, a move larger than previously signaled.
This increase follows a similar adjustment for June and marks an ongoing reversal of the voluntary cuts that had supported prices earlier in the year. The decision reflects a clear strategy to defend market share, even as analysts warn it could worsen a potential supply glut later in 2025.
Macroeconomic data adds another layer of complexity. US crude inventories rose by 2.5 million barrels last week, according to the American Petroleum Institute, defying expectations of a draw and reinforcing concerns about softening demand.
Gasoline and distillate stockpiles also increased, suggesting that refiners face tepid consumption as the summer driving season begins.
Meanwhile, ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including reports of possible Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, briefly lifted prices but failed to spark a sustained rally.
Oil Market at a Crossroads
Technical analysis of the four-hour Brent and WTI charts reveals a market at a crossroads. Both benchmarks recently formed a“golden cross,” with the 50-day moving average crossing above the 200-day moving average.
This pattern typically signals bullish momentum, but prices have stalled just above the Ichimoku cloud and remain trapped below key resistance levels.
Bollinger Bands show narrowing volatility, while the Relative Strength Index hovers near neutral, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions.
Recent price action suggests a corrective phase, with Brent testing support near $62.95 and WTI holding above $60.50. Both assets failed to break above resistance at $64 for Brent and $61.90 for WTI, confirming that sellers retain control in the short term.
Volume indicators do not show significant inflows or outflows in oil ETFs, underscoring a lack of conviction among institutional investors.
The market's muted response to both bullish and bearish catalysts highlights a wait-and-see approach as traders assess the impact of OPEC+ policy and macroeconomic headwinds.
In summary, the oil market faces a delicate balance between rising OPEC+ supply, uncertain demand, and technical resistance. Unless demand improves or supply risks escalate, prices may remain under pressure, with traders watching support levels closely for signs of a decisive move.
