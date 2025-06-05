403
Gold Prices Hold Steady As Technical Signals Point To Cautious Optimism
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices remained stable and resilient over the last 24 hours, as official market data and trading charts reveal a market balancing strong fundamental demand with technical signals of consolidation.
As of Thursday morning, June 5, 2025, spot gold traded at $3,364.87 per ounce, according to TradingView charts and market sources. The latest price action reflects a market shaped by escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and renewed geopolitical risks.
On Wednesday, gold futures opened at $3,377.80 per ounce, 0.8% higher than Tuesday's close. The rise followed U.S. President Trump's announcement to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%, effective June 4.
This move reignited fears of a prolonged trade war and sent investors seeking safety in gold. The market also responded to reports of Ukrainian drone attacks inside Russian territory, which added to global uncertainty and reinforced gold's role as a geopolitical hedge.
The U.S. dollar weakened as risk-off sentiment drove investors to alternative safe-haven currencies, a factor that typically supports gold prices. The dollar's softness, coupled with cautious investor positioning ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report, provided further support for gold.
Market participants expect that a weaker-than-expected jobs report could prompt the Federal Reserve to consider rate cuts, which would further benefit gold by reducing the opportunity cost of holding the metal.
Technical analysis of the 4-hour gold chart shows price action above the 20- and 50-period moving averages, as well as above the Ichimoku cloud. These indicators point to a bullish underlying trend.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 64.06, signaling moderate bullish momentum but not yet overbought conditions. Bollinger Bands remain wide, suggesting ongoing volatility, while the price sits near the upper band, indicating persistent buying interest.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also shows a positive trend, with the MACD line above the signal line, confirming bullish momentum.
Despite these bullish signals, gold failed to break decisively above the key resistance at $3,365, a level that has historically acted as a psychological barrier.
Trading volumes remained steady, but lacked the surge typically seen during major breakouts. This suggests that while buyers control the short-term trend, conviction is not strong enough to push prices significantly higher without a new catalyst.
Fundamentally, central bank demand and ongoing geopolitical risks provide a solid floor for gold prices. However, large speculative investors have started to reduce their net-long positions, indicating some caution as the market approaches major resistance levels.
The outlook remains constructive, but the market appears to be waiting for clearer signals from upcoming U.S. economic data and further developments in global trade negotiations.
In summary, gold's stability over the past day reflects a market caught between bullish fundamentals and technical resistance, with traders closely watching for the next decisive move.
The coming days, especially with key economic releases ahead, will likely determine whether gold can sustain its upward trajectory or enter a period of consolidation.
