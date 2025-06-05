'India Never Requested Mediation': Shashi Tharoor Rejects Rahul Gandhi's 'Narender Surrender' Jibe At PM Modi

Delhi: Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor has rejected Rahul Gandhi's stance on the "Narendr Surrender" remark. Expressing respect for the US President, Tharoor stated that India never requested mediation from anyone in the India-Pakistan conflict. Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the ceasefire occurred due to Trump's mediation and that Trump had told Modi to "Narender, surrender."

Tharoor's response came during a delegation's visit to foreign countries regarding Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally meet the delegation, which is visiting 33 countries to explain Operation Sindoor. The meeting is reportedly scheduled for next Monday or Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will also hold discussions with the delegations. The 59-member delegation's task was to expose Pakistan's support for terrorism and explain the rationale behind India's strategic counter-terrorism Operation Sindoor, targeting Pakistan-based terrorist organizations.

Shashi Tharoor also commented on the naming of the military operation against terrorist centers in Pakistan as 'Operation Sindoor.' 'Sindoor is part of India's tradition. It is applied to the center of the forehead of married women. Women from non-Hindu communities also use Sindoor. Women continue to apply Sindoor, which begins at the wedding, from the day they get married. What the terrorists did in Pahalgam was to shoot men in front of their wives and children and let the women go. When a woman cried out, "Kill me too," the terrorists replied, "No, you go back and tell them what we did,"' said Shashi Tharoor.