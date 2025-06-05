Nothing Phone 3 Leak Reveals India Price, Features And Camera Design

Nothing, a manufacturer of smartphones, has revealed that the much anticipated Nothing Phone 3 will be on sale on July 1. The business has released the first teaser for its next smartphone, which shows a button with a textured, possibly Braille-inspired appearance up close. In addition, Nothing has started to tease the phone's new design, suggesting a daring makeover that would do away with the iconic Glyph interface.

CEO Carl Pei has revealed that the Nothing Phone 3, which is made of premium materials, has a ton of performance improvements, and is driven by software designed to provide an unparalleled user experience, will be the brand's first entry into the flagship market.

Come to Play (3). 1 July, 18:00 BST. twitter/9afIpKao1s

- Nothing (@nothing) June 3, 2025

Nothing Phone 3: Expected features and specifications

Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, has stated that the next Phone 3 would include premium components, notable performance boosts, and improved software. Furthermore, tweets on Nothing's social media accounts imply that the gadget would forgo the recognizable Glyph lighting system, indicating a significant redesign in contrast to its predecessors. The Phone 3 is therefore anticipated to provide a modernized user experience together with a high-end, flagship-level design.

We killed the Glyph Interface. twitter/wlLHNzzc72

- Nothing (@nothing) May 29, 2025

The Nothing Phone 3 may include a 32MP front-facing camera in addition to a 50MP triple back camera configuration. Under the hood, the handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It's also likely to include a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected price

According to tipster @MysteryLupin, the Nothing Phone 3 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage might cost USD 799 (about Rs. 68,320), which would be $100 more than the comparable Nothing Phone 2 model. At an estimated price of USD 899 (about Rs. 76,865), the forthcoming model is anticipated to have a new 16GB + 512GB option, replacing the existing 12GB + 512GB combination. This represents another $100 increase.

For context, the Nothing Phone 2 with 12GB + 256GB launched in India at Rs. 49,999. Given that the U.S. price hike is around 12.5 percent, there's a good chance that the Phone 3 could debut in India with a price tag under Rs. 60,000.