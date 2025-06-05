Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jupiter Sets After 8 Days: Career And Business Boost For 3 Zodiac Signs

Jupiter Sets After 8 Days: Career And Business Boost For 3 Zodiac Signs


2025-06-05 03:20:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

According to Vedic astrology, Jupiter will set in 8 days, from June 12 to July 9, 2025. This period is traditionally considered inauspicious for marriages and other important events.

Vedic astrology calculates Jupiter will set on June 12, 2025, at 7:56 AM and rise on July 9, 2025, at 4:44 AM. This 27-day period is traditionally considered inauspicious for marriages, celebrations, and new ventures.Jupiter setting marks a time of self-reflection and growth for Aries. Pending work may gain momentum. Unexpected career gains through old contacts are possible. Trust your abilities; self-reliance and leadership will bring rewards. Government sector employees may see promotions. Avoid marriages but plan business partnerships.Jupiter's setting is beneficial for Cancers. Intuition sharpens, enabling sound decisions. Employees may get new responsibilities, indicating future advancement. Business owners may find new opportunities, especially through foreign contacts. This is a time for reflection, learning from past experiences, and planning. Students will experience increased focus.Libras may find unexpected opportunities during this 27-day period. Those in arts, fashion, design, media, or law may see particular success. Jupiter's setting brings calm to social life but acts as a secret force in professional life, leading to significant achievements. Investments are favored, but proceed thoughtfully. Diplomacy will help navigate complex situations.

MENAFN05062025007385015968ID1109639699

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search