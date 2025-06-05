Bullish Breakout In RVNL: SEBI RA Harika Enjamuri Sees Upside To ₹500

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) showed steady execution and a positive technical outlook despite some earnings pressure in its latest results, according to SEBI-registered analyst Harika Enjamuri.

At the time of writing, RVNL shares were trading at ₹427.55, down 0.6% or ₹2.4 on the day.

The company reported fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue of ₹6,427 crore and net profit of ₹459 crore, slightly down from the previous year due to margin pressures.

Full-year revenue declined 9% to ₹19,923 crore, with net profit falling nearly 19% to ₹1,282 crore, partly due to a high base and lower other income.

Interest costs improved, falling to ₹540 crore from ₹581 crore.

RVNL maintains a strong financial position with healthy returns and manageable debt, Enjamuri said.

Technically, the analyst said that RVNL has broken out of a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern on the daily chart, supported by key moving averages and solid momentum indicators.

Enjamuri added that maintaining above ₹425 could target ₹500, while a drop below ₹400 may invalidate the breakout.

She highlighted the company's strong execution, stable margins, and expanding order book as positives for the medium term.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

The stock has declined 0.1% so far in 2025.

