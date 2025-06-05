Mars-Ketu In Leo: Positive Impacts On 6 Zodiac Signs For The Next Two Months

The Mars-Ketu conjunction in Leo brings a boost of energy, health, and income for Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius. This planetary transit lasts until July 28th.

The meeting of Mars and Ketu in planetary transit is rare. When these two malefic planets meet, some zodiac signs will have no shortage of money. From the 7th of this month to July 28th, these two planets will be together in Leo. Leo is a friendly house for Mars. So Mars works more powerfully in this zodiac sign. For Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius, the combination of these two planets brings energy, health and income.

As Mars, the lord of Aries, conjuncts Ketu in the fifth house, there will be sudden positive developments in life for two months. There is a possibility of significant profit wherever you invest. Royal worships increase. Income will be higher than expenses. There is a possibility of property gain and land gain. You will travel to other countries for career, job and business. There is a possibility of having children.

The transit of Mars and Ketu in Gemini's third house of growth provides many opportunities for income growth and career advancement. There is a possibility of making huge profits with less effort. Travel will be profitable. Property disputes and financial problems with siblings will be resolved favorably. Profitable connections will be made with celebrities. Not only the unemployed but also the employed get foreign opportunities and offers.

As Mars, a very auspicious planet for Leo, transits in the same sign with Ketu, the importance and influence of this zodiac sign will increase in the country and abroad. Income increases in many ways. You will definitely get a promotion at work. You will be very close to the officers and management. Career and business will flourish. The unemployed will get good jobs in their own village. You will marry into a rich family.

As Libra has the conjunction of Mars and Ketu in the profit position, the people of this sign will experience Raja Yoga and Dhana Yoga for these two months. There is a possibility of promotion at work. There is a possibility of expansion in career and business. Close relationships with celebrities are formed. Stocks, speculation, financial transactions, real estate and interest businesses bring profits beyond expectations. Income increases day by day. Health will be good.

Although the transit of Mars, the lord of Scorpio, in the tenth house is a special feature, the conjunction with Ketu is even more special. Work life will be glorious. There is a possibility of rapid progress in employment. The unemployed will get good jobs. Employees have the opportunity to switch to better jobs. Career and business will reach new heights. Income increases in many ways. There is a possibility of expanding income avenues.

Due to the transit of Mars and Ketu in Sagittarius, this zodiac sign brings them many kinds of luck. Property disputes are resolved and valuable property is transferred. There is a possibility of land gain from the father's side. The value of assets increases. There is a possibility of building your own house with little effort. Income from career, job and business increases significantly. Employees and unemployed get foreign offers. There is also a possibility of getting foreign income yoga.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.