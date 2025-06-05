Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor Spark Chemistry In First Look Poster

Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her debut film 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', which also stars versatile actor Vikrant Massey.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the film's first poster. It showcases Vikrant and Shanaya in a sweet moment of love at a carnival, radiating a romantic and a mesmerizing vibe altogether.

Sharing the poster, the makers on Instagram wrote, "Two hearts. One love. And countless Gustaakhiyan #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan Teaser Out Tomorrow."

The makers have planned to unveil the film's teaser on Thursday.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra.

The musical romance is all set to be released in cinemas on 11th July 2025.

Meanwhile, Vikrant is busy preparing for his role of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the film 'White'.

Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. In the caption, he shared that he is quite nervous to bring Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's story to life.

"Deeply humbled & gushed with gratitude to bring my MASTER @gurudev SRI SRI RAVI SHANKER JI's story to life. I can only attempt to step into your magnanimous shoes GURUDEV. Though futile, I must try. Very seldom does Mother Earth get a glimpse of selfless souls like you To my beloved well-wishers, I'm extremely nervous. I'd need you every step of the way," he wrote.

Vikrant also shared that 'White' will go on floors this August.