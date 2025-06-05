5 Ayurvedic Skincare Ingredients For Glowing Skin

Ditch the expensive chemical-laden creams! Embrace these 5 readily available Ayurvedic ingredients for a naturally beautiful, radiant, and youthful complexion.

Neem, hailed as "Sarva Roga Nivarini" (cure for all ailments) in Ayurveda, is a skincare treasure. Compounds like Nimbin and Azadirachtin combat skin issues like acne, eczema, and ringworm.

Apply a paste of neem leaves on the face. Dab neem oil on acne-prone areas. Include neem powder in face masks.

Ashwagandha, known as "Indian Ginseng," reduces stress and restores balance, benefiting skin health. By lowering stress, it enhances skin radiance. Its antioxidants protect against free radical damage, preventing premature aging.

Consume ashwagandha powder with milk or honey. Add it to face masks.

Turmeric, a staple in Indian cuisine and medicine, is called "India's Golden Spice" for its beauty benefits. Curcumin prevents skin damage and reduces skin ailments. It fights bacteria, helping heal acne and other skin conditions.

Make a face mask with turmeric powder, milk, gram flour, or honey.

Sandalwood, known for its sweet fragrance and cooling properties, instantly refreshes and brightens skin. It soothes irritation, reduces redness, improves skin tone, and diminishes blemishes and acne scars.

Apply a paste of sandalwood powder with rose water or milk.