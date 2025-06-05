PM Modi Plants Sindoor Saplings At His Residence On The Occasion Of World Environment Day

MENAFN - Live Mint) PM Narendra Modi was gifted Sindoor saplings by a group of woman during his recent visit to Kutch. The women who met the prime minister are known for displaying remarkable courage during the 1971 war.

Moved by the gesture, PM Modi promised he would plant the sapling at his residence. Fulfilling that promise, today on World Environment Day, he planted the Sindoor sapling at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg .

Watch video:

Later he posted on X, The brave mothers and sisters of Kutch, who set an amazing example of courage and valor in the 1971 war, recently presented me with a Sindoor plant during my visit to Gujarat. Today, on World Environment Day , I have had the privilege of planting that plant in the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. This plant will remain a strong symbol of the valor and inspiration of the women power of our country.

During his public event in Bhuj town on May 26, PM Modi met 13 of the surviving women, who are known as 'Virangana', and sought their blessings. He interacted with these septuagenarian women who had helped the Indian Army by rebuilding the airfield. Madhapar village is nearly 5 km from Bhuj, the administrative headquarters of Kutch district that shares its border with Pakistan.

A memorial park in the form of a high-density micro forest dedicated to Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, will come up near Bhuj town of Gujarat's Kutch district bordering Pakistan, officials said on Tuesday. Spread across eight hectares, the park, to be called 'Sindoor Van' (Sindoor Forest), will feature different sections dedicated to Indian armed forces - the Army, Navy, Air Force -- and also the Border Security Force (BSF), said Sandeep Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kutch Circle. Kutch district shares both land and maritime borders with Pakistan, where first terror hubs, and later airbases were targeted by Indian armed forces in retaliatory strikes during the May 7-10 conflict.

The site earmarked for 'Sindoor Van' at Mirzapar village near Bhuj town includes a portion of land where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting on May 26 during his first visit to Gujarat after Operation Sindoor, he said.

"This high density micro forest or 'Van Kavach' will come up on eight hectares of forest land at Mirzapar. We will grow nearly 80,000 plants, herbs, shrubs and climbers of around 40 to 45 species in this park dedicated to Operation Sindoor. We will amalgamate the bravery and courage of our armed forces in this park," explained Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies)