Lodgiq Appoints Alexandra Woolsey As Vice President Of Business Development

- Alexandra Woolsey, Vice President of Business DevelopmentSUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LodgIQ , a leading provider of AI-powered revenue management solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced the appointment of Alexandra Woolsey as its new Vice President of Business Development. Woolsey brings over a decade of experience spanning both hospitality and technology, having held leadership roles at Groupon, and Amadeus. Her appointment comes with LodgIQ's recent growth and growing global ambitions.In her new role, Woolsey will lead LodgIQ's global business development efforts, focusing on expanding the company's footprint with hotel brands, management companies, and ownership groups. First at TravelClick, and then Amadeus, Woolsey oversaw enterprise sales and account management, where she helped major accounts optimize their digital and distribution strategies. Prior to that, she managed key client partnerships at Groupon, driving high-value customer engagement through data-driven solutions.“Joining LodgIQ is an incredible opportunity to help hoteliers make smarter, faster revenue decisions, the AI-powered platform has come at the right time,” said Alexandra Woolsey.“I look forward to helping hotels and groups to bring revenue management and commercial strategy to a new level.”Woolsey is known for her collaborative leadership style and her ability to translate customer needs into tangible outcomes. At Amadeus, she supported a diverse portfolio of clients, from global accounts to independent properties, focusing on delivering tools that improve profitability and guest engagement. Her blend of strategic thinking, industry expertise, and customer-centric approach will be instrumental as LodgIQ scales its next phase of growth.“Alexandra brings a rare combination of enterprise sales expertise, hospitality knowledge, and customer empathy,” said Vincent Ramelli, CEO of LodgIQ.“Her track record of building high-performing teams and delivering results for hoteliers makes her a perfect fit for our leadership team as we expand our market presence.”LodgIQ's AI-powered revenue management platform continues to gain traction with hospitality leaders in hotel groups and independent hotels looking to optimize pricing, forecasting, and business intelligence in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Woolsey's addition to the executive team aligns with LodgIQ's mission to provide smarter tools for smarter revenue decisions.About LodgIQTMLodgIQTM is a leading AI-enabled revenue management platform for the hospitality industry, transforming data integration and decision-making for hotel commercial teams. Our platform consolidates Revenue, Sales, and Marketing data, providing insights into market trends and consumer behaviors for strategic, data-driven decisions. LodgIQ offers a real-time, comprehensive view of key metrics, enhancing room rate adjustments, marketing campaigns, and sales strategies. Committed to optimizing operations and maximizing revenue, LodgIQ is the essential tool for unified commercial strategies in hospitality. Currently working with over 550 hotels, LodgIQ's products combine sophisticated machine learning with an intuitive and powerful user interface, delivering advanced recommendations and actionable analytics. LodgIQ is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in New York City, and Bangalore. For more information visit

