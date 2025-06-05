Anbumani Meets Father Ramadoss Amid Power Struggle In PMK
The meeting, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, comes amid an increasingly public rift between the two senior leaders over the party's direction and leadership control.
Sources said that the closed-door discussion was part of an attempt to bridge the widening gap between the founder and the current president.
The reconciliation effort follows days of mounting speculation regarding a potential power struggle within the party, especially after a series of developments that appeared to sideline Anbumani.
On Wednesday, S. Ramadoss had chaired a meeting with key PMK functionaries at Thailapuram, following which a new list of district secretaries was released - a move seen by many as an assertion of the founder's continued influence in party affairs.
Notably, the list was issued without a public endorsement from Anbumani, fueling speculation that the internal friction was intensifying.
Earlier this week, while speaking to reporters at his residence, the senior Ramadoss had responded cryptically to a question about whether he planned to meet his son.
“There are many wonders happening in this world, and more wonders will happen,” he remarked, drawing attention to the strained dynamics between the two.
Political observers note that the power tussle within the PMK has implications beyond the party, as it has been a key player in Tamil Nadu's political landscape and a regular ally of major national parties.
With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on the horizon, party unity will be crucial for its electoral performance.
Thursday's meeting is being seen as a possible first step towards resolving the dispute, though no official statement has been released by either leader so far.
Whether the closed-door interaction leads to a realignment of roles or merely serves as a symbolic gesture remains to be seen.
As the PMK cadre and the broader political community watch closely, the spotlight now remains firmly on the next moves of the father-son duo.
