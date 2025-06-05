Celebrating 10 Years Of Hearpeers: A Decade Of Volunteer Support﻿ Changing Lives

MENAFN - Pressat) Network of hearing implant users marks milestone during UK Volunteer Week

June 2, 2025 - Sheffield, UK: This year marks a major milestone for Hearpeers, the peer support network that has been transforming lives for a decade. Launched in the UK in 2015, Hearpeers has grown into a global community of nearly 200 volunteer Mentors across 34 countries - each dedicated to supporting others on their journey to hearing.

At the heart of Hearpeers is a simple but powerful idea: people with lived experience of

hearing loss are uniquely placed to support others going through similar challenges. Whether they are hearing implant or device users, partners, or parents of children with hearing implants, Hearpeers Mentors offer one-to-one, non-medical support-sharing their personal stories, answering questions, and providing reassurance and encouragement.

“I highly recommend that those considering a hearing implant speak to other people who have been through the process and ask as many questions as they like because that is the best way to learn what the experience would be like.”

- Gavin, UK cochlear implant user and Hearpeers Mentor

From Local Roots to Global Reach

What began as a small group of volunteers in the UK has become a trusted international resource for people navigating hearing loss. With 1 in 3 adults in the UK affected by deafness, hearing loss or tinnitus, as reported by RNID , the need for accessible, empathetic peer support has never been greater.

Hearpeers offers a safe, welcoming space for individuals and families to connect with someone who truly understands what they are going through-because they have been there too.

Empathy in Action: The Power of Peer Support

Hearpeers is also a valuable complement to professional hearing care. While clinicians provide essential medical expertise, Mentors offer insights from personal experience- helping answer the kinds of practical and emotional questions that often arise during the hearing implant journey.

This peer-to-peer support is now being embraced by professionals as a trusted resource to enhance patient care and decision-making.

Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter

As Hearpeers celebrates its 10th anniversary during UK Volunteer Week (2-8 June 2025), it honours the incredible contributions of its Mentors – volunteers who continue to change lives, one conversation at a time network continues to grow, with more Mentors joining from across the UK and Ireland - each one committed to supporting, inspiring, and empowering others.

To learn more about Hearpeers, connect with a Mentor, or explore upcoming webinars, visit medel/en_g

