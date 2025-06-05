Together, We Can Clean Kashmir's Lakes And Rivers

Photo by Raja Muzaffar Bhat

By Nawaz Manzoor

Kashmir's seasons once whispered stories of eternity. Now they shout the scars of a shattered land. Nothing here is untouched.

When I was younger, I believed our mountains could not be moved. That the forests would always breathe beside us. That Dal Lake would always reflect the sky cleanly, gently.

Today, I know better. On this World Environment Day, I'm not writing to describe beauty. I'm writing to tell you it's slipping away.

Kashmir has always held more than just postcard views. Our forests still cover a fifth of our land. Our lakes feed our lives. Our mountains hide the last of the Hangul, our own endangered deer. The snow leopard walks silently somewhere up there.

But every year, these places grow more silent. Fewer birds. Fewer bees. Fewer trees.

Our own hands are doing the damage. We cut forests to build roads that crack within months. We mine hillsides, quarry riverbeds, and call it progress.

I've watched soil turn loose, slide down slopes in the rains. I've seen streams that once ran cold and fast now filled with silt and plastic.

Dal Lake, that gentle mirror of Srinagar, is sick. I've seen it shrink, clogged by weeds and waste. I've watched untreated sewage run into its heart. Industrial filth too. Tourists float above it in painted boats, taking selfies with the mountains, unaware that the lake they float on is choking beneath them.

The air here used to smell of pine. Now, in places like Rajouri and Khrew, it carries grit and chemicals. The PM2.5 level in Rajouri is 114. Breathing here feels like smoking a cigarette every day. We don't talk about it, but it lives in our lungs. It lives in our children's coughs.

Climate change is no longer a distant fear. It's here. Our winters are warmer. The snow doesn't stay. Glaciers melt faster than we can measure. Rivers rise and fall with no rhythm. Floods hit harder, more often. Crops fail in new and cruel ways.

A cousin of mine planted the same variety of rice three years in a row. It failed each time, not because he forgot something, but because the weather did.

And still, we go on. We build more. We consume more. We throw our waste where no one is looking. The laws that should protect us exist, but often only on paper.

When rules are bent, no one explains why. When forests disappear, the blame scatters like dust.

But I don't want to sound helpless. Because we're not. I've seen students clean up canals. I've seen local groups plant saplings where trees once stood.

In Srinagar, 15,000 perennial trees are being planted. Under the National Clean Air Programme, money is finally being spent to improve the air we breathe. These efforts are small, but they are real.

Still, they are not enough. We need stronger laws, and the courage to enforce them. We need transparency, not silence. We need to treat our wetlands, rivers, forests and air as if they're part of us. Because they are.

So today, I'm not writing for nostalgia. I'm writing for urgency. Kashmir is not a postcard. It's a living place, under pressure, under threat.

And if we love this land as much as we claim, then love must look like action. Not slogans. Not silence. Not another road through a forest or another drain into the lake.

We still have a chance. But only if we take it.

The author is a political science graduate from Aligarh Muslim University. He can be reached at [email protected] .