KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 31 Cents To USD 65.24 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil climbed 31 cents during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 65.24 per barrel compared with USD 64.93 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures dropped 77 cents to USD 64.86 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost 56 cents to USD 62.85 pb. (end)
