Inspiration Energy Announces DTC Eligibility And Upcoming Exploration Near Ramp Metals Discovery In Saskatchewan

is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). This milestone the accessibility and liquidity of the Company's shares for U.S. investors.

DTC eligibility simplifies the trading process and enables faster settlements, helping broaden Inspiration Energy's exposure to institutional and retail investors in the US markets.

In addition, the Company is preparing to commence exploration activities on its Saskatchewan properties, which are strategically located along trend with Ramp Metals Inc.'s recent high-profile discovery. Ramp's discovery has generated significant attention within the battery metals and energy transition sectors, positioning the region as an emerging hotbed for exploration potential.







Figure 1. Location of Inspiration's Rottenstone North Gold Project relative to Ramp Metals Inc.'s discovery drill hole (Ranger-01) and the historical Rottenstone Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Mine, Saskatchewan.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"We're excited to begin work in one of the most promising new exploration corridors in Canada," stated Charles Desjardins CEO of Inspiration Energy. "With DTC eligibility now in place, we're improving market access, strengthening our presence with U.S. investors at a pivotal time and anticipate a more focused USA marketing program. June should be a significant month for corporate growth and management is very optimistic about the short term future of Inspiration."

The Company will provide further updates on exploration plans and timelines in the coming weeks.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective projects in Saskatchewan and other key jurisdictions, with a mission to unlock shareholder value through strategic exploration and development. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ ( ).