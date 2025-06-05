OAK Physio & Wellness Opens Flagship Mississauga Clinic, Bringing Evidence-Based Rehab To The Heart Of The City

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Multidisciplinary rehab practicehas opened its newest clinic at, delivering Square One Mississauga residents a boutique environment filled with state-of-the-art equipment and a collegial team of physiotherapists, chiropractors, massage therapists and movement specialists. The expansion builds on the company's Oakville success and answers growing demand for one-on-one, results-driven care across Peel Region.







Located steps from Square One Shopping Centre and major MiWay and GO Transit lines, the 2000-square-foot flagship offers free ground parking, fully accessible treatment rooms and an open-concept exercise zone equipped with functional training. "Every assessment starts with a 360-degree look at how you move-then we design a program that blends manual therapy, corrective exercise and education so progress is measurable," said Nicholas Taylor, DC, Chiropractor at OAK Physio & Wellness Mississauga . "Opening near City Centre makes quality rehab easier for busy professionals, athletes and families alike."

Physiotherapist Jeanine Fontyn, PT added, "Our mission is simple: evidence first, patient always. We schedule longer appointments, share treatment notes in plain language and track objective metrics-strength, range of motion, pain scores-so clients can see their improvement on paper, not just feel it."

What patients can expect

Full-body assessments & goal tracking. Each journey begins with a detailed evaluation of movement patterns, health history and any relevant imaging. Measurable milestones are then set inside a cloud-based portal that clients can access 24/7.

Integrated care under one roof. Services span physiotherapy, chiropractic, registered massage therapy, pelvic-floor and vestibular rehab, sports-performance coaching, chronic-pain management, custom orthotics, bracing and secure virtual appointments-allowing seamless progression from acute pain to peak function.

Boutique ambience, cutting-edge tools. Private treatment suites feature motorized hi-lo tables and therapeutic modalities chosen for research-backed outcomes, while the exercise floor supports functional strength, stability and mobility work.

Extended hours & direct billing. Open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., the clinic submits claims directly to most major insurers and handles motor-vehicle accident or WSIB files on patients' behalf.

With the opening of this new location, new Mississauga patients who book online will receive a complimentary 15-minute injury screen -a hands-on check-up designed to identify underlying issues and map next steps toward recovery.







About OAK Physio & Wellness

Founded in 2019, OAK Physio & Wellness is a boutique, evidence-based rehabilitation clinic proudly serving patients at our Oakville and Mississauga locations . Its multidisciplinary team delivers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, massage therapy, sports performance, pelvic-floor rehab, and more in a modern, patient-first environment focused on measurable results and long-term wellness.