Baku Piano Festival 2025 Is Just Around Corner

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ahead lies one of the most vibrant musical events of the summer in Baku – the Baku Piano Festival 2025, Azernews reports.

From June 14 to June 28, piano enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy a diverse program of music across various genres performed by virtuosos from around the world.

The festival will feature concerts by renowned musicians from Austria, Brazil, Georgia, the Netherlands, Turkey, France, and other countries.

Throughout these two weeks, residents and visitors of the capital will be delighted by a rich lineup of performances catering to every taste. Baku Piano Festival 2025 offers its audiences not only exceptional music but also art events, theatrical productions, and a literary competition.

A highlight of the festival is the "We Are the Future" concert showcasing young talents, the future leaders of the stage.

Baku Piano Festival is not only about the mastery of virtuoso performers but also about the unique atmosphere that the festival creates-a space where music energizes everyone, from performers to audiences.

Each participant can find something to love: from the most discerning ear to those captivated by Brazilian rhythms or tango. May the piano inspire you!

For more information, please visit the festival's website .

