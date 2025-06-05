Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku Piano Festival 2025 Is Just Around Corner

Baku Piano Festival 2025 Is Just Around Corner


2025-06-05 03:10:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ahead lies one of the most vibrant musical events of the summer in Baku – the Baku Piano Festival 2025, Azernews reports.

From June 14 to June 28, piano enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy a diverse program of music across various genres performed by virtuosos from around the world.

The festival will feature concerts by renowned musicians from Austria, Brazil, Georgia, the Netherlands, Turkey, France, and other countries.

Throughout these two weeks, residents and visitors of the capital will be delighted by a rich lineup of performances catering to every taste. Baku Piano Festival 2025 offers its audiences not only exceptional music but also art events, theatrical productions, and a literary competition.

A highlight of the festival is the "We Are the Future" concert showcasing young talents, the future leaders of the stage.

Baku Piano Festival is not only about the mastery of virtuoso performers but also about the unique atmosphere that the festival creates-a space where music energizes everyone, from performers to audiences.

Each participant can find something to love: from the most discerning ear to those captivated by Brazilian rhythms or tango. May the piano inspire you!

For more information, please visit the festival's website .

To view the video, please click on the link provided below.

MENAFN05062025000195011045ID1109639642

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search