Attack On Russia's Strategic Aviation Fleet Delivers Political Blow To Putin - Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed by Dick Zande, a defense expert at the Netherlands Institute for International Relations Clingendael in The Hague, who spoke in an exclusive comment to an Ukrinform staff correspondent in The Hague.

“With these well-prepared attacks, Ukraine has shown it could hit targets deep inside Russian territory. This not only harms Russia's military potential - in particular, strategic bombers used to launch long-range cruise missiles at Ukraine - but is also delivers a political blow to Putin,” he said.

He also noted,“however, it is unlikely this will change Russia's posture, which is to continue the war rather than agree to a ceasefire as a first step toward a peace agreement.”

According to him,“it is likely that Russia will strike back, although some time might pass before that happens.”

“The conclusion is that military facilities deep in the rear, far from the front line, need better protection from drones,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported, the Security Service of Ukraine showed unique footage of Operation Spiderweb as Ukraine attacked 41 Russian warplanes that are part of Russia's strategic fleet.