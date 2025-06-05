Ukraine Could Annually Produce Up To 10M Drones, Even Without Supplies From China Defense Chief
This is how the head of the defense ministry answered the question of an Ukrinform correspondent on how China's decision to redirect supplies of such drones and components from Ukraine and its allies to Russia affected the battlefield situation and the domestic production of FPV drones.
"Our capacity in Ukraine allows us to annually produce up to 10 million drones. It cost us $11 billion. We invested about $5 billion, and now we are $6 billion short, that's what I proved to the Contact Group participants. As for FPVs, we can produce them ourselves, but we lack financing,” Umerov noted.Read also: Attack on Russia's strategic aviation fleet delivers political blow to Putin - expert
He recalled that recently there were reports that Chinese-made Mavic drones were redirected to Russia, and Ukraine had problems with their purchase, so we had to seek these products in other countries, through various channels, including among UDCG partners.
“Later, we launched a program to localize the production of such drones. At first, we had issues, but now we are ordering a Ukrainian-made product, and this is how we close this gap,” the Ukrainian Defense Minister added.Read also: UDCG meeting results: Umerov hints at strategic shift in defense production
As reported earlier, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which brings together the efforts of about 50 countries providing military assistance to Ukraine, was held in Brussels on Wednesday, June 4. On June 5, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers will be held at the Alliance Headquarters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment