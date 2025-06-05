Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Clinic, Art Club, School Wiped Out As Russian Drones Hit Odesa Region


2025-06-05 03:10:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the chief of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper , on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

According to the official, the air raid resulted in the destruction of a local clinic after it went ablaze, as did a children's and youth creativity center. A lyceum building was partially destroyed before it burned down.

No casualty reports have been confirmed so far.



 Read also: Drone attack hits Odesa , damages homes and service stations, one injured

"Emergency response services continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Law enforcers are documenting yet another crime the Russians have committed against the civilian population in Odesa region," Kiper emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 4, the Russians massively attacked Odesa with drones, leaving a civilian injured.

Photo: Kiper/Telegram

