16 Private Company Employees Abducted Near Domanda Bridge, 6 Rescued In Police Chase

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Sixteen employees of a private company were abducted near the Domanda Bridge, a key point connecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, by unidentified armed men, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to CTD sources, the employees were traveling in three vehicles from Islamabad to Quetta when their convoy was intercepted near the bridge. The assailants took away two vehicles along with all 16 workers.

Swift police action led to the recovery of six abductees after a chase, but 10 remain missing.

Security forces and police have launched a search operation, though the identity of the kidnappers and the current location of the abducted workers remain unknown.