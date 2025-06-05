Air Astana Debuts Nonstop Flights Linking Kazakhstan And Vietnam

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Since June 4, the Kazakh airline Air Astana has started operating flights on the Almaty – Da Nang (Vietnam) route, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee.

According to the information, flights will be operated twice a week (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) using Airbus A321LR aircraft.

“The number of passenger flights between Kazakhstan and Vietnam is increasing to 29 per week on 4 air routes by 3 airlines,” the press service of the Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee said.

The committee also added that the increase in flights to Vietnam will contribute to the further development of tourism, trade, economic, and business cooperation between the two countries.

The total number of flights from Kazakhstan to Vietnam per week is 11, including flights from Astana and Almaty to Nha Trang. Citizens of Kazakhstan can stay in Vietnam visa-free for up to 30 days.

Da Nang is a large port city in Vietnam, located in the central part of the country on the coast of the South China Sea. It is the fourth-largest city in Vietnam.