Uzbekistan's Centrum Air Expands Network With Novosibirsknamangan Route
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 5. Uzbek airline Centrum Air is set to launch direct flights between Russian's Novosibirsk and Namangan starting June 23, 2025, Trend reports.
Flights will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.
Centrum Air is a privately owned airline established in 2023 and headquartered in Tashkent. As of May 2025, the airline's fleet consisted of 10 aircraft.
