Azerbaijani Oil Drops In Price
On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $1.43 (2.1 percent) to $67.13 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude fell by $1.43 (2.6 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $53.77 per barrel.
North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $1.4 (2.1 percent) in price from the previous rate, settling at $64.7 per barrel.
The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.
