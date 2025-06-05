Lithuania And France Elevate Alliance With Game-Changing Strategic Deal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys met with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot in Paris during a working visit to France, Trend reports via Lithuanian MFA.

In the course the meeting, the ministers signed a new action plan of the Lithuanian-French strategic partnership for 2025-2029 aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in many sectors.

The new action plan outlines both countries' commitment to strengthening political cooperation, bolstering support for Ukraine, and increasing collaboration on defense, security, and economic issues. It also emphasizes the importance of European unity in addressing today's geopolitical challenges.

“In recent years, Lithuania's and France's positions have converged significantly on key issues of the European strategic agenda,” the document states.“We jointly condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and stand united in supporting Ukraine. Both countries have taken concrete steps to enhance Europe's security and resilience and have significantly strengthened bilateral cooperation.”

The action plan also promotes deeper inter-institutional ties, encouraging interparliamentary dialogue and regular consultations between the foreign and defense ministries of both nations. Continued diplomatic engagement and knowledge-sharing between Lithuanian and French officials will further reinforce shared goals on the international stage.

This agreement builds upon a political declaration signed in 2009 that established the Lithuanian-French Strategic Partnership. Since then, a new five-year action plan has been developed regularly to reflect the growing depth and quality of cooperation between the two countries.