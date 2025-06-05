Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Of 2025


2025-06-05 03:07:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO ) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in Asia's online social and entertainment space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter of 2025 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 1.5% year over year to RMB2,520.8 million (US$347.4 million*) in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net revenues from overseas increased by 71.9% year over year to RMB414.6 million (US$57.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. increased to RMB358.0 million (US$49.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, from RMB5.2 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) increased to RMB403.8 million (US$55.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, from RMB59.9 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.07 (US$0.29) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB0.03 in the same period of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.34 (US$0.32) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB0.31 in the same period of 2024.
  • Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Tantan app were 10.7 million in March 2025, compared to 13.7 million in March 2024.
  • For the Momo app total paying users was 4.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 7.1 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 0.8 million paying users for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 1.1 million from the year ago period.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

"Q1 marked a strong start to 2025," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. "Our mainland PRC businesses continue to deliver solid profits, thanks to our ongoing efforts in cost reduction and efficiency improvement, as well as gradual stabilization of external factors. Meanwhile, our overseas business growth has accelerated, driven by further localization of existing products and the initial monetization of new apps. We expect the overseas products to make an increasingly meaningful contribution to the Group's financials in the coming quarters."

First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,520.8 million (US$347.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1.5% from RMB2,560.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Starting from the first quarter of 2025, the Company combined the live video service and value-added services lines, which are now collectively referred to as value-added services. This change reflects the increasing convergence of the two business lines in terms of user mentality and product format. The combined reporting more accurately reflects user behavior and spending across the Company's social entertainment ecosystem. Additionally, the Company consolidated mobile marketing services, mobile games and other services, which are now collectively reported under "other services."

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues from various audio, video and text- based scenarios, and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB2,489.9 million (US$343.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1.7% from RMB2,532.9 million during the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a soft consumer sentiment among top users in the current macro environment of Momo app, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying users which was in turn due to the decline in user base. The decrease was partially offset by the rapid revenue growth from our overseas apps, driven by the strong performance of the relatively established brand--Soulchill and the monetization of a collection of new apps.

Other services revenues were RMB30.9 million (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB27.5 million during the same period of 2024.

Net revenues from Chinese mainland decreased from RMB2,319.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 to RMB2,106.2 million (US$290.2 million) in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from Momo app and Tantan app. Net revenues from overseas increased from RMB241.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 to RMB414.6 million (US$57.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, driven by the growth of Souchill and incremental revenue from emerging brands.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,234.5 million (US$307.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5.4% from RMB2,120.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for overseas apps, which was partially offset by a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters on Momo apps; and (b) an increase in sales and marketing expenses related to the promotion of overseas apps, partially offset by a decrease in Tantan's marketing and promotional expense due to our continuous initiatives to control cost and optimize Tantan's channel marketing strategy.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,188.8 million (US$301.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2,065.3 million during the same period of 2024.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB299.5 million (US$41.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB460.3 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB345.3 million (US$47.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB515.0 million during the same period of 2024.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB70.4 million (US$9.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB557.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in income tax expenses was primarily due to the accrual in the first quarter of 2024 of withholding income tax of RMB448.6 million associated with historical undistributed earnings generated by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise.

Net income

Net income was RMB358.5 million (US$49.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB5.2 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB404.3 million (US$55.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB59.9 million during the same period of 2024.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB358.0 million (US$49.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB5.2 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB403.8 million (US$55.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB59.9 million during the same period of 2024.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.07 (US$0.29) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB0.03 in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.34 (US$0.32) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB0.31 in the first quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash flow

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB12,785.9 million (US$1,761.9 million), compared to RMB14,728.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB239.7 million (US$33.0 million), compared to RMB400.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Change in Segment Reporting

Effective from the first quarter of 2025, the Company implemented the strategic decision to integrate the operations of Momo, Tantan, and QOOL into a unified business structure, and as a result, changed its segment disclosure from three operating segments to a single operating segment. This change reflects the Company's strategic focus and aligns with the financial information that the Company's chief operating decision maker currently receives and uses to allocate resources and assess performance of the Company. Prior period segment information has been retrospectively revised to conform to the current presentation.

Recent Development

Payment of a special cash dividend

In March 2025, Hello Group's board of directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.30 per ADS, or US$0.15 per ordinary share. The cash dividend was paid in April 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2025. The aggregate amount of cash dividends paid was US$47.9 million.

Share repurchase program

As of June, 5, 2025, the Company has repurchased 47.8 million ADSs for US$291.3 million on the open market under Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024 and March 12, 2025, at an average purchase price of US$6.07 per ADS. The remaining size of the program is USD $194.8 million.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.57 billion to RMB2.67 billion, representing a decrease of 4.5% to 0.8% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and such adjustments has no impact on income tax.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and such adjustments has no impact on income tax. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on June 5, 2025).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through June 12, 2025. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong: 800-930-639
Passcode: 10047425

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at .

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in Asia's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Starting from 2019, we have incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, Soulchill, and Duidui, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2025, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the first quarter of 2025 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2025 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Ended March 31


2024

2025

2025


RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues(i):






Value-added service

2,532,917

2,489,902

343,118

Other services

27,503

30,933

4,262

Total net revenues

2,560,420


2,520,835


347,380



Cost and expenses:






Cost of revenues

(1,503,008)

(1,569,074)

(216,224)

Research and development

(192,191)

(195,769)

(26,978)

Sales and marketing

(293,431)

(329,178)

(45,362)

General and administrative

(131,381)

(140,511)

(19,363)

Total cost and expenses

(2,120,011)


(2,234,532)


(307,927)



Other operating income, net

19,906

13,182

1,817

Income from operations

460,315


299,485


41,270



Interest income

121,107

120,338

16,583

Interest expense

(23,698)

(30,659)

(4,225)

Other gain or loss, net

(9,245)

-

-

Income before income tax and share of income on equity method
investments

548,479


389,164


53,628



Income tax expenses

(557,613)

(70,406)

(9,702)

(Loss) income before share of income on equity method
investments

(9,134)


318,758


43,926



Share of income on equity method investments

14,318

39,731

5,475

Net income

5,184


358,489


49,401



Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

-

495

68

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.

5,184


357,994


49,333



Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders






Basic

0.01

1.05

0.15

Diluted

0.01

1.04

0.14

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary
share






Basic

374,650,649

339,405,347

339,405,347

Diluted

389,278,806

345,905,274

345,905,274

















(i) The following table presents revenues by geographic area based on the addresses of our customers of our users:



















Three months

Ended March 31

2024

2025

2025


RMB

RMB

US$

Chinese mainland

2,319,223

2,106,233

290,247

Overseas

241,197

414,602

57,133

Total

2,560,420


2,520,835


347,380



Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three months


Ended March 31



2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

US$


Net income

5,184


358,489


49,401




Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Foreign currency translation adjustment

54,894

(43,338)

(5,972)


Comprehensive income

60,078


315,151


43,429




Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the non-controlling
interest

3,084

(599)

(83)


Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

56,994


315,750


43,512




Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31

March 31

March 31

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

4,122,659

5,381,833

741,636

Short-term deposits

2,026,245

762,835

105,121

Restricted cash

4,566,477

2,637,531

363,461

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB12,433 and
RMB17,427 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively

192,317

222,213

30,622

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,104,172

1,099,969

151,580

Total current assets

12,011,870

10,104,381

1,392,420

Long-term deposits

3,059,860

3,051,340

420,486

Long-term restricted cash

953,285

952,391

131,243

Right-of-use assets, net

252,169

216,054

29,773

Property and equipment, net

897,036

916,423

126,286

Intangible assets, net

86,661

191,927

26,448

Rental deposits

13,280

13,387

1,845

Long-term investments

825,533

863,342

118,972

Other non-current assets

110,960

133,420

18,386

Deferred tax assets

36,066

35,726

4,923

Goodwill

136,250

249,412

34,370

Total assets

18,382,970


16,727,803


2,305,152

Liabilities and equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

615,254

619,824

85,414

Deferred revenue

427,702

437,351

60,269

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

704,410

652,234

89,880

Lease liabilities due within one year

141,971

127,765

17,606

Income tax payable

157,057

56,565

7,795

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-current

28,027

27,863

3,840

Convertible Senior Notes-current

20,191

20,090

2,768

Dividends payable

-

347,403

47,873

Long-term borrowings, current portion

1,938,385

1,939,245

267,235

Short-term borrowings

2,365,535

675,000

93,017

Total current liabilities

6,398,532

4,903,340

675,697

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-non current

65,694

65,310

9,000

Lease liabilities

115,105

92,338

12,725

Deferred tax liabilities

241,915

254,530

35,075

Long-term borrowings

-

3,227

445

Other non-current liabilities

129,051

143,552

19,782

Total liabilities

6,950,297

5,462,297

752,724

Shareholder's equity (ii)

11,432,673

11,265,506

1,552,428

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

18,382,970


16,727,803


2,305,152







(ii): As of March 31, 2025, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 321,338,936.



Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months


Ended March 31


2024

2025

2025


RMB

RMB

US$

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

5,184

358,489

49,401

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation of property and equipment

14,310

12,391

1,708

Amortization of intangible assets

1,279

6,191

853

Share-based compensation

54,670

40,860

5,631

Share of income on equity method investments

(14,318)

(39,731)

(5,475)

Returns on investments

-

508

70

Loss on long-term investments

9,245

-

-

Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment

258

(102)

(14)

Provision of loss on receivable and other assets

1,776

5,405

745

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

10,980

(19,144)

(2,638)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(9,677)

11,375

1,568

Rental deposits

(802)

(110)

(15)

Deferred tax assets

(2,498)

340

47

Other non-current assets

(7,597)

35,046

4,829

Accounts payable

(17,454)

(13,543)

(1,866)

Income tax payable

6,036

(100,979)

(13,915)

Deferred revenue

16,674

9,035

1,245

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(56,800)

(70,983)

(9,782)

Deferred tax liabilities

365,011

12,713

1,752

Other non-current liabilities

23,893

(8,040)

(1,108)

Net cash provided by operating activities

400,170


239,721


33,036



Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchase of property and equipment

(44,176)

(27,814)

(3,833)

Payment for business acquisition

-

(194,390)

(26,788)

Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits

300,000

1,107,245

152,582

Purchase of long-term deposits

(718,860)

-

-

Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits

718,860

150,000

20,671

Cash received from sales of long-term investment

2,000

-

-

Loan to a third-party company

-

(27,478)

(3,787)

Other investing activities

385

192

26

Net cash provided by investing activities

258,209


1,007,755


138,871



Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from exercise of share options

11

2

-

Repurchase of ordinary shares

(112,261)

(201,529)

(27,771)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

1,331,635

-

-

Repayment of short-term borrowings

(215)

(1,690,535)

(232,962)

Repayment of long-term borrowings

-

(395)

(54)

Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities

1,219,170


(1,892,457)


(260,787)



Effect of exchange rate changes

20,814

(25,685)

(3,541)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,898,363


(670,666)


(92,421)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

8,282,912

9,642,421

1,328,761

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

10,181,275

8,971,755

1,236,340

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)







1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.







Three months

Three months

Three months

Ended March 31, 2024

Ended March 31, 2025

Ended March 31, 2025

GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(1,503,008)

1,882

(1,501,126)

(1,569,074)

1,263

1,774

(1,566,037)

(216,224)

174

244

(215,806)

Research and development

(192,191)

8,786

(183,405)

(195,769)

859

9,060

(185,850)

(26,978)

118

1,249

(25,611)

Sales and marketing

(293,431)

6,117

(287,314)

(329,178)

2,790

4,311

(322,077)

(45,362)

384

594

(44,384)

General and administrative

(131,381)

37,885

(93,496)

(140,511)

-

25,715

(114,796)

(19,363)

-

3,544

(15,819)

Cost and operating expenses

(2,120,011)

54,670

(2,065,341)


(2,234,532)

4,912

40,860

(2,188,760)


(307,927)

676

5,631

(301,620)

Income from operations

460,315

54,670

514,985

299,485

4,912

40,860

345,257

41,270

676

5,631

47,577

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

5,184

54,670

59,854

357,994

4,912

40,860

403,766

49,333

676

5,631

55,640

