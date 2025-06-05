403
Vietjet Unveils 6.6 Flash Sale With Enjoy 66% Off Eco Tickets For One Day Only
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 05, 2025 – Vietjet is launching an exclusive 6.6 flash sale, offering a massive 66% discount on 66,666 tickets across its entire domestic and international flight network. From 00:00 to 23:00 (GMT+7) on June 6, passengers who book tickets via or the Vietjet Air mobile app and enter the promo code SUPERSALE66 will instantly receive 66% off on Eco fares (*). The promotion is valid for travel between August 18 and November 30, 2025 (**), making it the perfect time to plan your next adventures.
The Vietnamese airline has strengthened its operations in India, now operating 10 routes with 78 weekly flights between the two countries. Vietjet's network is connecting major Indian cities-New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru-to key Vietnamese destinations-Ha Noi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. With its extensive route map and affordable fares, Vietjet has quickly grown into a preferred carrier for Indian travellers.
This limited-time offer is part of Vietjet's celebration of the K-Star Spark in Vietnam 2025 international music festival, where the airline proudly serves as the official airline partner. The event will take place in Hanoi on June 21, 2025.
(*) Excluded taxes and fees
(**) Terms and conditions apply
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
