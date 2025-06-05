403
Neal Neamand Releases New Book, 3X3 The Singular Scribblings Of An Uneasy Mind
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, CA - Paper Wrights, LLC announces the release of 3x3: The Singular Scribblings of an Uneasy Mind, a provocative and stylistically daring collection of short fiction by Neal Neamand. The book, released under the Red Boots imprint, confronts the reader with nine haunting stories organized in three thematic trios-each probing into psychological landscapes rarely explored in mainstream literary fiction.
In this genre-bending compilation, Neamand casts his net over characters in existential flux-whether it's a blossoming adolescent girl contending with male gaze and loss in“Old Mr. Springer,” a man descending into obsession and madness in“Black as Crows,” or the fractured nostalgia of a dislocated farmer in“The Green, Green Grass of Home.” Every story brims with potent imagery, lyrical prose, and disturbing emotional undercurrents.
The collection opens with a personal reflection titled“Some Thoughts by Way of Introduction,” where Neamand candidly recounts his struggles with rejection, the aspirations of a fledgling writer, and his eventual turn to the short story format. This introspective lens offers readers a glimpse into the origin of these tales, positioning them not as polished gems of traditional publishing but as raw, hand-wrought artifacts of introspection and defiance.
Each section of the book-titled“Sad Day in the Morning,”“Boys and Girls, Men and Women,” and“What Did You Expect?”-unfolds with its own emotional and thematic resonance. The stories are textured with gothic realism and psychological complexity, inviting readers to reckon with the discomfort of unresolved trauma, twisted justice, and blurred morality.
“Neamand's prose is daring in its candor,” said a representative from Paper Wrights.“This isn't literature designed to soothe or reassure; it is meant to stir, provoke, and linger long after the final page is turned.”
Despite their apparent grit, the stories exhibit meticulous narrative craftsmanship. Neamand's attention to detail, his skill in rendering the interior lives of his characters, and his commitment to authenticity set this collection apart from conventional short fiction anthologies.
While 3x3 may challenge readers with its darker themes, it also offers a mirror to the human condition-a deeply personal and at times painful examination of life's silent battles. These stories do not shy away from the grotesque or the tragic, and therein lies their unsettling power.
About the Author
Neal Neamand is a lifelong writer whose words have accumulated around him like“snow drifts in winter,” as he describes in his introduction. With decades of writing, reflection, and rejected manuscripts behind him, Neamand brings a fearless honesty to his storytelling. 3x3: The Singular Scribblings of an Uneasy Mind represents his first published collection, crafted not for mass approval but for emotional truth. He invites readers not to admire, but to experience-and perhaps to be unnerved.
