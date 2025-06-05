Pilgrims Gather At Mount Arafat For Hajjآ's Most Significant Ritual

403
Pilgrims Gather At Mount Arafat For Hajjآ's Most Significant Ritual
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo Feature)
MAKKAH, June 5 (KUNA) -- Pilgrims performing Hajj have begun gathering at Mount Arafat, marking the most significant ritual of the annual Islamic pilgrimage.
The movement to the Arafat plain started early Thursday, as pilgrims arrived in a deeply spiritual atmosphere marked by humility, prayer, and supplication, seeking forgiveness, mercy, and salvation.
Saudi authorities provided direct and comprehensive security oversight as pilgrims made their way to Arafat, with personnel from various security sectors deployed along roads and pedestrian paths to ensure orderly movement in line with pre-established crowd management plans.
All relevant Saudi government agencies involved in serving the pilgrims operated at full capacity, providing medical, emergency, food, and logistical services across Arafat.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported smooth and organized movement of pilgrims from Mina to Arafat.
Pilgrims are expected to perform the combined and shortened Dhuhr and Asr prayers at Al-Namirah Mosque in Arafat, in accordance with the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad.
At sunset, pilgrims will begin their journey to Muzdalifah, where they will perform the Maghrib and Isha prayers and spend the night, following the example of the Prophet. (end)
