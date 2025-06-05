Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Interior Min: Kingdom Keen On Providing Highest Quality Services To Pilgrims


2025-06-05 03:06:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH, June 5 (KUNA) -- Saudi Interior Minister and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, affirmed on Thursday the Kingdom's commitment to providing the highest quality services to pilgrims.
Saudi Press Agency quoted the minister as saying the Hajj season is of paramount importance to the wise leadership, which has harnessed all available resources to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims at all stages of the Hajj pilgrimage.
The Saudi minister noted that the integration between security, military, and service agencies has contributed to positive figures and indicators, with pilgrims arriving at the holy sites, spending the Day of Tarwiyah, and beginning their ascent to Arafat, enjoying safety and security.
Prince Abdulaziz praised the awareness of pilgrims of all nationalities and their role in the success of plans designed to serve them, through their adherence to the instructions of the relevant authorities. (end)
fn


MENAFN05062025000071011013ID1109639610

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search