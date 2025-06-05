403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Interior Min: Kingdom Keen On Providing Highest Quality Services To Pilgrims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH, June 5 (KUNA) -- Saudi Interior Minister and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, affirmed on Thursday the Kingdom's commitment to providing the highest quality services to pilgrims.
Saudi Press Agency quoted the minister as saying the Hajj season is of paramount importance to the wise leadership, which has harnessed all available resources to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims at all stages of the Hajj pilgrimage.
The Saudi minister noted that the integration between security, military, and service agencies has contributed to positive figures and indicators, with pilgrims arriving at the holy sites, spending the Day of Tarwiyah, and beginning their ascent to Arafat, enjoying safety and security.
Prince Abdulaziz praised the awareness of pilgrims of all nationalities and their role in the success of plans designed to serve them, through their adherence to the instructions of the relevant authorities. (end)
fn
Saudi Press Agency quoted the minister as saying the Hajj season is of paramount importance to the wise leadership, which has harnessed all available resources to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims at all stages of the Hajj pilgrimage.
The Saudi minister noted that the integration between security, military, and service agencies has contributed to positive figures and indicators, with pilgrims arriving at the holy sites, spending the Day of Tarwiyah, and beginning their ascent to Arafat, enjoying safety and security.
Prince Abdulaziz praised the awareness of pilgrims of all nationalities and their role in the success of plans designed to serve them, through their adherence to the instructions of the relevant authorities. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment