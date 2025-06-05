Papa Johns Opens New Branches At Villaggio Mall And Landmark Mall Ahead Of Eid Festivities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Papa Johns has announced the opening of two new branches in Qatar - at Villaggio Mall and Landmark Mall - just in time for the Eid celebrations.

This strategic expansion brings Papa Johns' fresh, quality pizza closer to more families and pizza lovers across Doha.

The opening of these new locations reflects Papa Johns' ongoing commitment to growth in the Qatari market and providing greater accessibility to its signature“Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.” promise.

Situated in two of Doha's most popular shopping destinations, and Papa Johns proudly announces the grand opening of its newest outlet at Villaggio Mall, bringing a fresh and elevated dining experience to the heart of the city.

The outlet features a unique concept designed to offer more than just great pizza - it's a space where guests can relax and enjoy quality time with family and friends. With an ample seating area, thoughtfully designed interiors, and a modern yet welcoming ambience, the new location sets a new standard for dining.

Whether you're grabbing a quick bite or settling in for a leisurely meal, Papa Johns at Villaggio Mall invites guests to experience comfort, flavor, and innovation under one roof. Same time landmark mall outlet opened in Food court.

“We are thrilled to open our doors at Villaggio and Landmark Malls,” said Joseph Joseph, General Manager at Papa Johns Qatar & Oman.“As families come together to celebrate Eid, we look forward to being part of their joyful moments with our fresh, flavourful pizzas and warm hospitality.”

Both branches will offer the full Papa John's menu, including its classic favorites, seasonal specials, and a variety of sides and desserts. Papa Johns invites customers to visit the new stores and enjoy a slice of something better this Eid.

