Qatar Attends GCC Hajj Mission Chiefs Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah: Qatar participated in the annual meeting of the heads of Hajj heads of Hajj affairs offices of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held at the headquarters of Kuwait's Hajj affairs office in Makkah Al Mukarramah. The meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation and coordination among GCC nations in serving pilgrims.

Qatari Hajj affairs office's delegation was led by Deputy Head of the Qatari Hajj Mission Ali bin Sultan Al Misifri, accompanied by several mission officials. The meeting addressed key topics related to the Hajj season, including the exchange of best practices among the GCC missions and discussions on improving performance and enhancing the quality of services provided to pilgrims. Al Misifri said Qatar's participation reflects the directives of the country's wise leadership, which places great importance on facilitating Hajj and supporting collective Gulf efforts to improve service quality. He emphasized the Qatari mission's commitment to maintaining continuous coordination with fellow GCC missions and sharing organizational and on-the-ground experiences to ensure optimal service delivery.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Kuwaiti Hajj mission for organizing the annual meeting and praised efforts to boost regional collaboration.

Al Misifri extended thanks to Saudi Arabia for its extensive services and facilitation for pilgrims and commended the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for its effective coordination with GCC Hajj offices. He noted that these efforts have led to smoother procedures, faster processing, and higher service quality.