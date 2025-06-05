Qatar Participates In Workshop On Safe Management Of Hazardous Chemicals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), Qatar participated in an international workshop on safe management of hazardous chemicals.

The two-day workshop was organised in Muscat by Oman's Environment Authority in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Program and the Global Environment Facility.

In a statement yesterday, the MECC said the workshop's activities come within the framework of implementing the provisions and terms of the Minamata Convention on Mercury as a practical guide to support the requirements for implementing the agreement in a precise and effective manner.

This will help find suitable alternatives to mercury and its compounds in various industries and uses.