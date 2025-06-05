Qatar Participates In Workshop On Safe Management Of Hazardous Chemicals
Doha, Qatar: Represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), Qatar participated in an international workshop on safe management of hazardous chemicals.
The two-day workshop was organised in Muscat by Oman's Environment Authority in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Program and the Global Environment Facility.
In a statement yesterday, the MECC said the workshop's activities come within the framework of implementing the provisions and terms of the Minamata Convention on Mercury as a practical guide to support the requirements for implementing the agreement in a precise and effective manner.
This will help find suitable alternatives to mercury and its compounds in various industries and uses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment