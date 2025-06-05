King Of Bahrain Receives Transport Minister

H M King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain received Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, at Al Safriya Palace, yesterday. The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in transportation, as well as several topics of mutual interest.

