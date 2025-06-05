Qatar Hajj Mission Fully Prepared To Provide Top-Notch Healthcare Services To Pilgrims
Makkah: Qatar Hajj Mission officials said yesterday they are fully prepped to provide top-notch healthcare services to Qatari pilgrims during the ongoing hajj season.
Qatari pilgrims commenced yesterday, the 8th of Dhul Hijjah, their rituals by arriving in Mina - a tent city located about 8 kilometers from Makkah, a ritual also known as Yawm Al-Tarwiyah.
Dr. Abdulsalam Ali Al Qahtani, representative of the Ministry of Public Health, emphasised that the state is sparing no effort to harness all capabilities to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership and within the framework of intensive preparations for the 1446 AH Hajj season.
The mission includes high-quality family, emergency, and epidemiological physicians along with nursing and paramedic teams equipped with the latest medical equipment and supplies to provide pilgrims with the highest standard healthcare, he said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Khaled Abdel Hadi, Head of the Medical Unit, reviewed the health work plan and rapid response mechanisms, including daily shifts, methods for dealing with emergency cases, isolation, and hospitalisation, as well as observation rooms and rapid interventions within the camps.
Abdel Hadi urged all pilgrims to consume plenty of water, avoid heating stress by using umbrellas, seeking shaded areas, while wearing masks. Pilgrims, particularly those with chronic illnesses and the elderly, are advised to avoid crowds whenever possible, postpone piling the Jamarat (stoning the devil) until later in the day, or delegating a proxy to perform the stoning, he added.
These efforts come within the framework of the State of Qatar's commitment to providing all means of support, comfort, and healthcare to its pilgrims, embodying the directives of its wise leadership and striving to provide an exemplary and safe Hajj experience.
