QSDDS Organises Awareness Campaign On Skin Cancer Prevention

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery (QSDDS), operating under the Qatar Medical Association, spearheaded a nationwide awareness campaign marking Skin Cancer Awareness Month in Qatar.

The initiative was intended to elevate public consciousness regarding preventive measures and the critical importance of early diagnosis of skin cancer.

Held under the theme Early Detection for Better Protection, the campaign featured the active engagement of a range of consultants and leading specialists in dermatology and cutaneous oncology.

The three-day event, organized in one of the shopping malls, continued to raise public awareness of skin cancer, particularly the most prevalent types, along with the potential for protection through early detection.

Senior Consultant in the Department of Dermatology at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Dr. Badria Al Mahmoud, highlighted to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the campaign represented a core step toward building a more conscious community around skin health.

She affirmed that the event marked the outset of a series of initiatives set to address other chronic and serious dermatological conditions that necessitate collaboration across various medical specialties in the State of Qatar.

Vice President of QSDDS and Head of the Quality and Safety Committee and Laser Unit at HMC's Department of Dermatology, Dr. Hanan Al Musallami, told QNA that the campaign highlighted the importance of community education, and the pivotal role played by health, educational, and media institutions in spreading the culture of prevention and early detection.

She indicated that the campaign received overwhelming support from a specialized team in oncologic diagnostics utilizing state-of-the-art devices.

Alongside board-certified dermatologic surgeons, the team contributed to this initiative with the objective of advancing multiple strategic goals, foremost among them raising awareness of skin cancer risk factors and promoting a culture of early screening and accurate diagnosis by encouraging individuals to consult dermatology clinics upon noticing any suspicious skin changes.

The campaign featured the distribution of awareness-raising materials about avenues for prevention, including the application of broad-spectrum sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding direct sun exposure during peak ultraviolet (UV) radiation hours.

The event involved direct engagement with the public by providing information, as well as mole and skin screenings using dermoscopy, answering visitor inquiries, and offering practical prevention guidance from board-certified dermatologists.

Such cases are promptly handled at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research and the Department of Dermatology and Venereology at HMC through a specialized team in dermatologic surgery led by Senior Consultant in the Department of Dermatology at HMC and Secretary of QSDDS, Dr. Safaa Al Khuzaei, alongside Senior Consultant in the Department of Dermatology and Secretary of QSDDS, Dr. Fatma Al Ansari.