Qatar Airways Elevates Global Football Journey With FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Debut

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the Official Airline Partner of FIFA since May 2017, continues to expand its global football footprint by joining the first ever FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as Official Airline Partner, bringing world-class football and world-class hospitality together for fans in the US and across the globe.

The airline finds itself in familiar grounds following the momentum of its historic“Sponsorship treble”, where Qatar Airways was the Official Airline Partner of the UEFA Champions League, as well as being sponsor of both finalists – Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. Both of these teams will also be competing in the FIFA Club World Cup, where Qatar Airways will offer fans exclusive experiences at the tournament, and feature prominently in the tournament branding.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“The new agreement with FIFA underlines what we value most – teaming up with the pinnacle of sport to bring fans closer to the action. The presence of Qatar Airways at this ground-breaking tournament goes beyond branding, as we look to elevate the fan experience and connect them through our global network of more than 170 destinations, with 11 gateways in the United States. We are proud to be here, and play our role in uniting players, officials and fans through the power of football and global travel.”



FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said: 'We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Qatar Airways as we embark on this exciting new chapter with the FIFA Club World Cup – a truly historic moment for world football. Their passion for excellence and their ability to connect people around the world make them the perfect partner for this incredible new tournament, which will bring together 32 of the world's top clubs for a celebration unlike anything we've seen before. Truly, and for the first time, club football will unite the world – and Qatar Airways will be a key partner to the FIFA Club World Cup in making this happen."

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be held across 12 venues in the United States. The opening match will take place on Saturday, 14 June in Miami, before a month of action culminates in the historic final in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 13 July.

Unlike ever before, the tournament aims to deliver a truly global club football tournament.