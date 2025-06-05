Qatar, Canada Host Meetings Of G7 MENA Directors, Arab-International Quintet Committee

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar, in partnership with Canada, hosted the meetings of the G7 Middle East and North Africa Directors and the Arab-International Quintet Committee, which convened in Doha yesterday as part of the preparatory track for the upcoming G7 Summit slated for mid-June in Canada.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, headed the Qatari side at the meetings, while the Canadian side was headed by H E Assistant Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Europe, the Arctic, and the Middle East at Global Affairs Canada, Alexandre Leveque.

Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, H E Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati, Director of the American Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, H E Dr. Alsaghira Wabran Alahbabi, Director of the Private Office and Director of the Negotiations Coordination Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, H E Adi Khair, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister in the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H E Tarek Tayel, Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar, H E Timmy T. Davis, Joint Head of the Near East Department at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom, H E Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure, Director of the Middle East Department at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, H E Romaric Roignot, Deputy Director General for Political and Security Affairs and Principal Director for the Mediterranean and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, H E Maurizio Greganti, Special Envoy to Syria and Director for Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany, H E Stefan Schneck, Deputy Director-General of the Middle East and Africa Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, H E Hirofumi Miyake, and Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the European External Action Service of the European Union, H E Helene Le Gal, participated in the meeting.

Deliberations throughout the meetings tackled the key issues in the Middle East region.