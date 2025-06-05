Qatar Has Achieved Full Self-Sufficiency In Dairy And Fresh Poultry: Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has attained advanced levels of self-sufficiency in several key animal products.

The animal resources sector is undergoing remarkable advancement in terms of infrastructure and veterinary services, thereby bolstering national food security, Director of the Animal Resources Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Eng. Abdulaziz Al Zeyara said.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Eng. Al Zeyara highlighted that the annual domestic production has reached approximately 202,000 tons of dairy, 25,000 tons of fresh poultry meat, 16,000 tons of table eggs, and 9,000 tons of red meat, noting that self-sufficiency levels have hit 100 percent in dairy and fresh poultry meat, 34 percent in table eggs, and nearly 15 percent in red meat.



He further explained that the total number of economically significant livestock in the country stood at approximately 1.1 million heads by the end of December 2024, comprising 60 percent sheep, 29 percent goats, 3 percent cattle, and 8 percent camels. Regarding sanitary oversight, Eng. Al Zeyara underscored that there is ongoing epidemiological surveillance being conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, alongside rigorous inspection protocols at land, sea, and air entry points. He affirmed that the ministry provides direct support to breeders, encompassing free veterinary treatment, both curative and preventive, as well as advisory services.

The support also includes potable water assistance based on the type and number of animals, a partial feed subsidy covering up to 70 percent of fodder components, and in-kind provision of concentrated feed for productive holdings, he said.

On the extent of reliance on imports, Eng. Al Zeyara noted that domestic production has witnessed marked progress, with import dependency becoming extremely limited in dairy and fresh poultry meat products, significantly reduced in table eggs, while remaining high in red meat.

He stated that the ministry is making energized efforts to curtail this dependency by supporting the traditional livestock sector, raising awareness among breeders, organizing local sales in collaboration with Widam Food Company, allocating land for sheep breeding and fattening projects, and providing both technical and regulatory support to private sector enterprises.

There are currently 48 licensed animal production projects across the nation, of which 32 are operational, while 16 others are under development. These include two poultry farms dedicated to table egg production, one project for collecting local eggs, and 13 livestock projects aimed at red meat production, six of which are located within private farms, while the remaining seven have been allocated land near Izab complexes and are still under construction, he highlighted.