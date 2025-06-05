IDEX Biometrics ASA: Last Day Of The Subscription Period In The Subsequent Offering
The Subscription Period will end today, 5 June 2025, at 16:30 CET.
This Subsequent Offering is conducted to give the shareholders not participating in the debt conversion on 11 April 2025 an opportunity to subscribe for Offer Shares at a subscription price per share equal to the subscription price in the debt conversion.
Completed subscription forms must be received by Arctic Securities AS, or, in the case of online subscriptions, be registered by the expiry of the Subscription Period. Subscription rights that are not used to subscribe for Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering before the expiry of the Subscription Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder.
Further information about the Subsequent Offering and the subscription procedures is included in the prospectus prepared in respect of the Subsequent Offering, which is available at
Arctic Securities AS is acting as manager in connection with the Subsequent Offering.
Kristian Flaten, CFO, +47 95092322
E-mail: ...
About IDEX Biometrics:
IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit
About this notice:
This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 5 June 2025 at 08:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.
Legal Disclaimer:
