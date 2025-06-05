Newblue Launches EMEA Fusion Line: Advanced Live Graphics Solutions For Broadcast, Sports, And Corporate Production

Complete EMEA Fusion Hardware Lineup

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NewBlue , a global leader in live video graphics innovation, is proud to unveil the EMEA Fusion line-a new collection of powerful, region-optimized live graphics appliances built for today's fast-moving productions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Designed for speed, precision, and plug-and-play simplicity, EMEA Fusion delivers broadcast-grade graphics through compact hardware and the dynamic NewBlue Captivate platform. Whether you're producing a stadium show, corporate livestream, or television broadcast, this lineup empowers you to go live with professional results-without complexity.

“The EMEA Fusion line redefines what's possible with all-in-one graphics production,” said Ian Foster, Global Sales Director at NewBlue.“We're giving professionals the power to deliver stunning, real-time visuals effortlessly-with compact hardware that punches way above its weight.”

Five Models. Full Production Power.

Every EMEA Fusion unit comes preloaded with Captivate Broadcast or Captivate KB-our real-time graphics engine that fuels major networks, production teams, and creators worldwide.

.Fusion KB – Ultra-portable and built for corporate comms, Zoom/Teams events, and internal productions. Starts at €4,995.

.Fusion Octo – Compact with expanded I/O and processing power to handle demanding, multi-source broadcasts.

.Fusion NDI – Delivers graphics over IP for flexible, high-quality remote or networked productions.

.Fusion SDI – Designed for SDI workflows with clean key & fill, built for studio-grade broadcast reliability.

.Fusion Extreme A/B – Top-tier power with SDI 4K key & fill, up to 64GB RAM, and your choice of Blackmagic or AJA hardware.

Included in Every System:

.Over 1000 customizable graphics templates

.Adobe After Effects and Photoshop file support

.Title Designer for custom animations

.Real-time data integration (Excel, XML, JSON, Google Sheets, RSS)

.Scoreboard Tool, media sequencing, and scene-based layouts

.Remote control integration with ATEM, Stream Deck, and Companion

Now Available to Resellers & Distributors

NewBlue is offering the full EMEA Fusion line to authorized resellers and distribution partners, complete with competitive pricing, assets, and logistical support.

What You Get:

.Strong reseller margins

.Turnkey sales kits with image assets and product sheets

.Fast shipping & regional inventory

.3-year hardware warranty

.Perpetual software license with 1-year updates

Whether you're delivering for corporate clients, broadcasters, stadiums, or content creators, EMEA Fusion is built to scale with your customer's needs-right out of the box.

Ready to add Fusion to your lineup?

Contact us to learn more or place an order today.

