Dnotitia To Showcase Mnemos And Seahorse Cloud At Techex North America 2025

Dnotitia's booth at TechEX North America 2025

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dnotitia Inc. (Dnotitia), a fast-rising innovator in long-term memory AI and semiconductor-integrated solutions, today announced its participation in TechEx North America 2025, taking place from June 4 – 5 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. As part of the AI & Big Data Expo North America, one of the co-located events at TechEx, Dnotitia will unveil its two flagship products – Mnemos, a personal LLM device, and Seahorse Cloud, a SaaS-based vector database platform integrating RAGOps and MCP – for the first time in the North American market.

AI & Big Data Expo is part of the larger TechEx North America event series, a global hub for innovation across AI, big data, IoT, cybersecurity, cloud, edge computing, and intelligent automation. With over 21,000 attendees from around the world, the event brings together enterprise leaders, developers, and researchers. Key topics this year include enterprise LLM applications, natural language processing (NLP), edge inference vector indexing, semantic search, and multimodal AI.

At Dnotitia's booth, visitors will be introduced to Mnemos, a personal LLM device that operates independently, without requiring internet connectivity. Powered by Dnotitia's proprietary foundation model, DNA, and its ultra-lightweight inference engine, Aether, Mnemos enables real-time text and code generation in secure, local environments. The 14-billion parameter model has been optimized through quantization to run efficiently even in GPU-constrained settings. A highlight of the booth will be the Local Coding Assistant, a demo created using Mnemos to showcase how non-developers can generate code safely and privately, without external dependencies.

Also on display is Seahorse, a SaaS-based vector database platform that integrates semantic search and RAG into a unified pipeline. The platform transforms multimodal data – including text, images, and video – into high-dimensional vectors to enable context-aware retrieval. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Seahorse allows users to design and operate RAG workflows through an intuitive GUI, eliminating the need for installation or complex setup.

“Our goal is to better understand market demand through direct interaction with global customers,” said Moo-Kyoung Chung, CEO of Dnotitia.“North America remains the center of AI innovation, and this is where we aim to validate the competitiveness of Mnemos and Seahorse, and introduce practical solutions aligned with real-world needs.”

Dnotitia was recently selected as the one of the 100 companies featured in CB Insights' AI 100 2025, a list of the world's most innovative private AI startups. Dnotitia is exhibiting in the official Korea Pavillion, organized with support from the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association, alongside fellow deep-tech startups AIM Future and Mobilint.



