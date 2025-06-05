Hassiba Shines In Round 4 Of Qatar Karting Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Tameem Hassiba secured his second victory of the 2025 Qatar Karting Championship season when he produced a dazzling drive in the Grand Final of Round 4 at the Lusail Track (1.124 km).

Hassiba crossed the finish line of the 12-lap race with a total time of 12:31.214, narrowly edging out Omar Aswat by just 0.185 seconds.

Aswat clocked the fastest lap of the race at 2:192 minutes on lap 10, but Hassiba prevailed, ensuring his push for the Championship title.

Aleksei Guzov secured third place, trailing the leader by 3.905 seconds, while Karim Rizkallah and Mohammed Al Thani rounded up the top five, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

The result lifted Hassiba's overall tally to 62 points at the top of the standings, with just one round remaining.

The title-race remains wide open as Al Thani (58 points) and Guzov (51 points) are in close pursuit ahead of the grand finale lined up for June 9-10.