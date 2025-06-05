New Coach Lopetegui Upbeat As Qatar Face Iran In Crucial World Cup Qualifier

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Julen Lopetegui exuded quiet confidence as he prepares to lead Qatar for the first time in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying clash against Asian powerhouses Iran at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium today.

The Spaniard – formerly at the helm of both Spain's national team and Real Madrid – is the fourth man entrusted with guiding Qatar toward what would be their first-ever qualification for the World Cup through the standard route. Qatar debuted in the global showpiece three years ago as hosts, but this time, the road is longer and more complex.

Qatar's World Cup qualifying journey started with veteran coach Carlos Queiroz, followed by Marquez Lopez, who led the team to a second straight AFC Asian Cup title. But after some poor results in the qualifiers, assistant coach Luis Garcia took over for a short time managing the team in the Gulf Cup and two qualifiers. He was then replaced by Lopetegui, who was brought in to bring stability to the team.

Lopetegui knows the task ahead is not an easy one. Qatar are no longer in contention for an automatic qualification berth and now find themselves in a must-compete scenario to stay in the hunt via the next round of Asian Qualifiers.

Currently, Qatar sit fourth in Group A of the third round with 10 points. With only two matches remaining, they must finish at least fourth to advance to the fourth round and keep their World Cup dream alive. Kyrgyzstan, with six points, are close behind and could still pose a real threat.

Qatar's players in action during a training session yesterday.

Against a high-flying Iran side that has already booked its place at the 2026 World Cup, the challenge is steep. But Lopetegui remains optimistic.

“This is my first match with Qatar, and I understand the importance of facing Iran. It's a challenge, and we are ready for it,” Lopetegui said during his pre-match press conference yesterday.

“We know Iran are a tough side. They are one of only two Asian teams to have already qualified for the World Cup. We have studied them thoroughly, but we are focused on our own strengths. It will be a tough match,” he added.

Despite only a brief window to work with the players following the domestic season, the 58-year-old has been impressed by the quality and commitment in his squad.

“I trust our players' abilities. The training camp was productive, and we had the opportunity to closely observe the players, particularly those who performed in recent local competitions. Our goal is clear: to win tomorrow's match and continue progressing in the qualifiers. The support from our fans will be vital.”

Lopetegui brushed aside concerns about the limited preparation time.

“I'm not going to complain,” he said.

Qatar playmaker Akram Afif echoed his coach's sentiments and called on fans to turn up in numbers for what will be their last home game in this round.

“It's an important match and it won't be easy. It's our final qualifier at home and our goal is to win,” said Afif.“We'll go into the game united, with one heart and one ambition. The fans' dreams are our dreams - to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. We want to take all three points.”

Iran, meanwhile, have been dominant in this round, leading Group A with 20 points from six wins and two draws in eight games. But their ambitions stretch beyond mere qualification.

Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui (left), Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei

“Tomorrow's match is still very important for us,” said Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei.

“We're focused on improving our FIFA ranking. We want to head into the World Cup with the best possible standing, and that is our biggest motivation in these final two matches.”

Ghalenoei is expecting a tough outing against Qatar despite a 4-1 win in the first leg.

“We know Qatar have a new coach in Julen Lopetegui, and he's a very capable manager. We're familiar with many of the Qatari players, and we're prepared for a challenging game,” he said.

Injuries have forced some key changes in Iran's lineup, with stars like Sardar Azmoun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh ruled out.

“We'll have both forced and unforced changes,” Ghalenoei confirmed.“We're using this opportunity to also give young players a chance.

But we're not worried - all our players are like soldiers, ready to step up.”

Iran striker Mehdi Taremi, speaking to the media, highlighted the fine margins that could decide the contest.

“Tomorrow's match will not be easy. Games like this depend on focus and small details,” he said.

“We've had a solid training camp, and I know all the Qatari players well. Matches between us are always intense, and I'm very optimistic that it will be an exciting game.”

Taremi, who recently featured in Inter Milan's Champions League campaign, brushed off questions about club-level disappointment.

“We're professionals. Our focus is fully on the national team now. Qatar are a strong side - they've won the last two Asian Cups. This game is crucial for both teams, whether it's about ranking points or pride.”

