Over 700 Places To Host Eid Al Adha Prayers

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has made extensive arrangements for Eid Al Adha prayers, announcing that 710 mosques and prayer grounds across the nation will host the special Eid congregational prayers.

The prayers are officially scheduled to commence at 4:58am on Friday, June 6, 2025.

This widespread availability of prayer venues ensures accessibility for the entire Muslim community in Qatar, reflecting the significance of Eid Al-Adha.



Among the prominent locations designated for the Eid prayers, Education City Stadium in Doha stands out as a central hub, poised to accommodate a large congregation of worshippers.

Other notable venues include the architecturally distinct Katara Masjid, often referred to as the Blue Mosque, situated within the Katara Cultural Village.

The Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre, a significant landmark, will also host prayers. Modern architectural marvels like the award-winning Msheireb Mosque in Msheireb Downtown Doha and the West Bay Jamia Masjid, located in the bustling business district, are also prepared to welcome worshippers.

These venues, along with numerous others nationwide, are equipped to provide ample space for the community to gather in worship and reflection.

Beyond the prayers, Eid Al-Adha is traditionally marked by the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage for those able, and the act of Qurbani, the sacrificial slaughter of livestock. The meat from this sacrifice is customarily distributed among family, friends, and the less fortunate, embodying the core principles of charity and community solidarity that are central to the Islamic faith.

During Eid Al-Adha holidays, employees will observe time off, and schools and most businesses are expected to be closed, facilitating family gatherings and festive celebrations.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs strongly encourages all worshippers to arrive early at their chosen prayer locations to ensure a smooth and organised experience.

Additionally, adherence to any prevailing health and safety guidelines is paramount. For a comprehensive list of all mosques and prayer grounds hosting the Eid Al-Adha prayer, the Ministry advises residents and visitors to consult the official Awqaf website or contact local mosques for detailed information. This Eid promises to be a moment of profound reflection, unity, and gratitude for all in Qatar.

In the weeks leading up to Eid Al Adha, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs typically coordinates with municipal authorities and local mosques to ensure that all designated prayer sites are ready to receive worshippers.

This includes thorough cleaning of mosque interiors, setup of temporary shaded areas in open-air prayer grounds, and the installation of sound systems to ensure sermons and prayers are audible to large gatherings. These preparations are part of the Ministry's commitment to providing a comfortable and spiritually enriching environment for the Eid congregation.